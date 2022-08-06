The defending world champion Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps is gearing up for another championship performance.
But before they do, the group will stop for two days of rehearsals at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The competitive marching ensemble, based in Concord, Calif., has won 19 Drum Corps International World Championships, including the most recent competition in 2019. The Blue Devils have won four of the past six world championships and eight of the past 13. They have won more titles than any other corps.
“They have always been the group that others aspire to and always set the standard for excellence,” said Cheri Head, an Indiana native and former member of — and instructor for — the Blue Devils.
There were no drum corps competitive season in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps, with members between 17 and 21 years of age, has been on a competitive tour this summer in preparation for the DCI World Championships, which are scheduled for Aug. 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They’re currently unbeaten, according to Head.
The Blue Devils’ rehearsals at IUP are open to the public, although team officials ask that people respect COVID-19 guidelines and stay a safe distance from staff and performers.
“It will be very exciting to watch, especially for anyone with interests in music, color guard, field performance, marching band, etc.,” said Head, who graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1978.
According to Head, she bought a one-way ticket to San Francisco about two months after graduation with the sole intent of competing for the Blue Devils.
“I performed with the Blue Devils from 1979-81 and then taught them for two years,” she said. “I have lived in the San Francisco Bay Area ever since.”
Head is still actively involved with the corps as one of the founders of BETTYs Giving Back, an alumni group formed to connect Blue Devils color guard members through the years as well as financially assist current performers.
“When I found out the Blue Devils would be in Indiana, I was so excited,” she said.
The Blue Devils will begin its first of three Sunday rehearsals at 10:30 a.m., followed by another at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, the Blue Devils will rehearse four times — 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. — before leaving for Indianapolis.
