An eastbound car driven by Karthik Survarna, of Downingtown, ran off Philadelphia Street and hit a pole while turning onto North Fifth Street at 1:41 a.m. today, Indiana Borough police reported.
Suvarna, 26, and four passengers in the car escaped injury, according to a report.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police and Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics assisted at the scene of the crash.
The accident remains under investigation, police said this morning.
The crash occurred around the same time that a second accident, a hit-and-run wreck, was reported on South Second Street, police said. Officers quickly located the responsible driver. No other details were available.