On the ballot in the River Valley School District, races are uncontested, though several active write-in campaigns have emerged.
In Region I, incumbent Rick Harper is unopposed on the ballot.
Region I covers Blairsville Borough precincts 1, 2 and 3, and Burrell Township Precinct 2.
But Ryan F. Staats, of Blairsville, is running a write-in campaign to challenge Harper.
Staats, a district parent with wife Jillian Staats, owns Interactive Targets USA LLC, a small business based in Blairsville, and has worked in medical device and surgical sales for the past 15 years.
“My family and I are excited about the positive future opportunities with the newly formed River Valley School District,” Staats said in a flier. “I believe that I would make an effective addition to the Board as we are in need of change to unify both sides of the District.”
Harper has served as board president since 2018. He was appointed in 2011 to fill a seat vacated by Michael LaMantia, and said then serving on the board would be an opportunity to give back to the community.
In Region II, which covers Blacklick Township, Burrell Township Precinct 1 and Conemaugh Township Precinct 2, newcomer Jessica Clawson is on the ballot.
She is being challenged in a write-in campaign by current board member Holly Gibson.
Clawson, 37, of Clarksburg, is a business owner, wife and parent of two elementary students.
Clawson said in the spring her qualifications include a having bachelor’s degree in managerial economics and communication arts and a Master of Business Administration degree.
Gibson has served on the board since 2011 and did not run in the primary election.
She chairs the Curriculum Committee and is a teacher in a nearby district with 23 years of experience.
The remaining candidates are on the ballot in Region III, which covers Conemaugh precincts 1 and 3, Loyalhanna Township precincts 1 and 2, and Saltsburg Borough.
There are two seats available in that region, with Nathan Baird and Melanie Cribbs Pantalone on the ballot.