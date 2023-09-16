Indiana Borough officials posted on Facebook on Friday that recent samples from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Center Township indicate that “COVID-19 RNA (ribonucleic acid) levels have reached points similar to those observed last winter.”
As previously has been reported, the plant includes an in-house laboratory that allows for quick analysis of any problems with what’s going through the facility — including the measurement of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19 virus, in the wastewater.
That measurement usually has corresponded to the number of COVID-19 cases found in Indiana County.
The regional wastewater treatment facility pulls product from more than 70 miles of pipes, and processes more than 8 million gallons daily, serving Indiana Borough, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and White Township from a plant in Center Township.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Indiana Borough has been partnering with BioBot Analytics, a company formed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that specializes in wastewater epidemiology.
Indiana was one of approximately 360 entities involved in BioBot testing. In the early months of the pandemic, then-borough Manager C. Michael Foote said there was “a correlation between infection levels and the number of cases that we see a week or two into the future.”
A year later, the borough began looking to transition such testing to IUP.
University officials said this latest initiative builds on the collaboration between the university and the borough in an ongoing community wastewater surveillance project, which includes data collection, modeling, forecasting, and public health interpretations.
The samples Indiana Borough collects for Biobot Analytics Inc. are also analyzed by the Allegheny County Health Department, with the results are used by ACHD, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control.
Weekly results of that testing have been found on a dashboard on the Indiana Borough website, giving the public the opportunity to make informed decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.