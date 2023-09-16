WWTP COVID measure

The borough regularly posts reports on samples from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Center Township. For a deeper dive into the data and to understand the trends involved, the borough suggests visiting https://biobot.io/data/#county-42063

 Courtesy Indiana Borough

Indiana Borough officials posted on Facebook on Friday that recent samples from the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Center Township indicate that “COVID-19 RNA (ribonucleic acid) levels have reached points similar to those observed last winter.”

As previously has been reported, the plant includes an in-house laboratory that allows for quick analysis of any problems with what’s going through the facility — including the measurement of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19 virus, in the wastewater.