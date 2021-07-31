SouthTowne Plaza Xfinity store

Pictured are, from left, Pittsburgh-based Xfinity trainer Greg Carder, White Township store manager Matt Rennie, staffers Joann Grosik, Tina Janosko, Brandon Decker, Chris Wombacher and Liam Cunningham, and project manager Jennifer Rudd.

Comcast has opened its 13th Xfinity Store in western Pennsylvania, at 3100 Oakland Ave. in White Township’s SouthTowne Plaza, down the sidewalk from Walmart. Comcast Keystone Region Senior Vice President Toni Murphy said it is part of an ongoing effort by the global media and technology company to improve the customer experience in more expansive, thoughtfully designed stores. Shown getting ready for a grand opening this past week are, from left, Pittsburgh-based Xfinity trainer Greg Carder, White Township store manager Matt Rennie, staffers Joann Grosik, Tina Janosko, Brandon Decker, Chris Wombacher and Liam Cunningham, and project manager Jennifer Rudd.

Tags