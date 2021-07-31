Comcast has opened its 13th Xfinity Store in western Pennsylvania, at 3100 Oakland Ave. in White Township’s SouthTowne Plaza, down the sidewalk from Walmart. Comcast Keystone Region Senior Vice President Toni Murphy said it is part of an ongoing effort by the global media and technology company to improve the customer experience in more expansive, thoughtfully designed stores. Shown getting ready for a grand opening this past week are, from left, Pittsburgh-based Xfinity trainer Greg Carder, White Township store manager Matt Rennie, staffers Joann Grosik, Tina Janosko, Brandon Decker, Chris Wombacher and Liam Cunningham, and project manager Jennifer Rudd.
Xfinity store opens in SouthTowne Plaza
- PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Wolf, task force urge lawmakers to promote COVID-19 vaccines
- Volunteers clean up Marion Center park
- 'God, Me and a Cup of Tea': Home sweet home
- DEAR ABBY: Online relationship blossoms for older woman
- Pa. prisons release dashboard tracking race, populations
- Police Log
- Library schedules weekly programming
- Samaritan's Purse seeks volunteers
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.