On Oct. 25, Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, was supposed to face formal arraignment before Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Gina R. Force on felony counts involving corruption of minors, sexual abuse of a minor, and child pornography.
However, as The Indiana Gazette reported after a state police news conference on Oct. 25, “Garreffa stabbed multiple times after eight allegedly kidnap him.”
State police in Troop A said on Oct. 24 that Garreffa, reported missing from his grandmother’s Buffington Township home a few days before, had been kidnapped and murdered.
Eight suspects, one juvenile and seven young adults, initially were charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, itself a first-degree felony.
They allegedly abducted him from his grandmother’s home, stabbed him multiple times in the upper body, neck and head, then left his body in a rural area two miles away, where it was found two days later.
Eventually, criminal homicide charges were filed against Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Hammond, Ind.; and Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; and Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18, all of Johnstown. Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14, also of Johnstown, first was charged as a juvenile then as an adult.
“As the result of an extensive investigation by members of the Troop A Criminal Investigation Section and Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, investigators determined that Garreffa was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide, both of which occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 20,” state police Troop A spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
Greenfield said agencies assisting in the investigation included the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
All are in custody without bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m., at the Indiana County Court House, 825 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana.
“I appreciate the continued efforts of the Pennsylvania State Police in this serious case,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said. “This will be a long and arduous prosecution. We will continue to work in concert with the Pennsylvania State Police to bring justice for Hayden.”
In every case, bail was denied, though Alvarez sought unsuccessfully in Indiana County Common Pleas Court to reverse that denial.
Except for Hayward, all the defendants have retained counsel.