Pivot.
… Distancing.
The dictionary got deeper with new meanings and significance for otherwise ordinary words and new concoctions of phrases that emerged in a new dialogue this past year.
Arguably, the COVID-19 pandemic in a single year ranked in its impact on modern humanity with the energy crises of the 1970s, the wave of AIDS in the 1980s and the birth of the internet in the 1990s. Coronavirus may have topped them all, with its combined domination of economies, health and communication in nearly every community around the globe.
As the year arrived, it brought to mind the confidence that comes with excellent “2020” vision. In its departure, it is being held by many as the rebuttal to a proverb: May “2020” be nothing but hindsight.
As lists of the top news stories of the year go, such rankings normally feature identifiable one-day events, like catastrophes and tragedies, or enduring stories that have a start and a finish, such as election campaigns.
For its scope and scale, as the curious emergence of a “novel coronavirus” from central China in late 2019 through the development of variations that will carry over into 2021, the pandemic has been more than a story. It has been the year. It’s what 2020 was all about.
Simplified, the pandemic could singly stock a list of dated top stories within its sweep of Indiana County.
There was March 16, the day a disaster emergency was declared in Indiana County. The day the schools closed — initially, for two weeks. The day that commerce was sorted by “essential” and “nonessential.”
May 15, the day the county went yellow.
June 5, the day the county celebrated a return to green status.
Dec. 12, the day Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf dialed back commerce again.
Indiana County had many dateless events that ranked high.
The days the Indiana County Fair didn’t happen. The dates that proms were called off. The times when May Mart and community parades and art shows and music festivals and church banquets and soup luncheons and Lenten fish fries and park programs and receptions and conferences and firefighters’ bingo games and charity trivia nights and basketball playoff games and trade shows and KCAC concerts all were gone.
Top events of the year were personal, too. Most vividly etched in the minds of county residents were the deepest-striking results of the pandemic.
The dates their loved ones died. And when their friends or neighbors passed away.
The days our people were admitted to the hospital. The days their personal celebrations, from weddings to birthday parties to funerals, were crushed by limits on how many could gather.
There were quirks to the kind of lifelong memory-making days that Indiana Countians endured. High school graduation ceremonies were done drive-thru-style in cars or — if they were lucky — the ones at small schools with small Classes of 2020 and families spread out over spacious football fields and bleachers.
That was just the start.
Organization and disorganization marked the extremes that the pandemic left in its wake.
Early in the days of the COVID-19 outbreak, county residents scrambled for reliable and trustworthy information, and often relied on little more than instincts to respond to the virus. In confusion, they found locked doors at places that were unexpectedly closed, or were turned away from places that demanded new health and safety measures.
In fear, they snapped up excessive supplies to contend with the mysterious virus: toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant soaps and sprays, fresh meat and produce.
In frustration, they found empty shelves and refrigerators.
In relief, they paid whatever prices asked for hand sanitizer, face masks, latex gloves and other personal protective products.
But in their calm, they stepped up for one another.
In a spirit of survival and care, dozens of volunteers made and donated face coverings to medical and emergency workers who were most at risk of contracting COVID-19.
A network of students, teachers and others embracing 3-D-printing technology turned out hundreds of acetate face shields for doctors, nurses, paramedics and others who actively treated infected patients.
Those in the business of community leadership adapted their game. The United Way of Indiana County and Chevy Chase Community Center marshaled the county’s food resources to help those suddenly facing hunger through the loss of their paychecks. Spaghetti Benders Restaurant led the first wave of providers who served lunches to thousands of school students who no longer had daily, hot meals with the closure of their school cafeterias.
A spectrum of people with technological expertise stood to prop up local government boards, churches and community agencies with needed training in Zoom, Google Meet and other means to safely resume their important business via the internet.
The leading foundations of the community, the school districts, turned technological luxuries into necessities. In a matter of days, teachers converted classroom teaching to online lessons for the balance of the 2019-20 school year. As the 2020-21 term opened, with the pandemic stabilizing or seeming to recede, administrators and teachers welcomed students back to classes with a mixture of in-person, at-home, alternating and combined styles of education. Likewise, Indiana University of Pennsylvania converted from live to online teaching of more than 1,500 course offerings in a matter of days, a feat that earned the university a “Top COVID Pivot” award in recognition of pandemic-related adaptation of its mission, from the Pittsburgh Technology Council.
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce shed its “members only” mantra to assist all the area’s companies, stores, manufacturers and service providers to navigate their way through government assistance and restrictions that emerged during the pandemic. The chamber opened its website to post operating hours and product lines for businesses that remained open during a statewide shutdown. The chamber won statewide honors as the Chamber of the Year for its leadership.
Business owners and managers also pivoted from their traditional and comfortable ways of serving customers. Seldom-used models became mainstays. Online and telephone orders surged, diners picked up their meals to go and shoppers had merchandise dropped off to their vehicles at curbside.
In one of the most creative responses to pandemic restrictions, the Indiana Mall invited regional food truck vendors to the spacious parking lot to serve customers who otherwise went wanting for the dining experiences that disappeared with the cancellation of the county fair.
With support of the borough council, Downtown Indiana restaurants and taverns were given berth to expand their outdoor dining offerings as the pandemic restrictions eased.
After the physical effects of COVID-19, the byproduct of efforts to stop its spread brought the greatest harm to Indiana County, said many community leaders.
The burden on the health care system itself, idled businesses, high unemployment, the lack of human contact, the challenges to people’s faith, disruptions to education, irreversible changes in lifestyle and political division, they said, hurt people most.
“The governor’s order to shut down multiple times has caused small businesses to close and remain closed. The effect of the loss of businesses is felt by everyone, including the employee who lost their job,” Homer-Center School District Superintendent Curt Whitesel said. “We have families struggling to make it financially and that impacts our students. The hit our economy has taken has been a major blow.”
Michael McDermott, director of the Indiana County Technology Center, lamented the change in schooling for today’s students.
“The educational experiences that we all have experienced as students ourselves have been affected for the students in our schools today,” McDermott said. “There has been no aspect of their educational and social experience that haven’t been altered, changed or disrupted.”
“I can’t say this loud enough, bold enough or strong enough: the loss of a year’s education on our students,” said Indiana Area school board President Walter Schroth. “There is a sweet spot in a child’s education that is absolutely critical to ensure their success in reading, and ultimately later in life. … There is a group of students that can never get that time back.
“Second, it has fundamentally changed the experience of school for students and parents alike, the loss of athletics, drama, music performance and prom. Again for some of the students, especially those who are seniors, it is time and opportunities that are lost forever.”
IUP President Michael Driscoll said, “COVID-19 led to so many lost opportunities. Students delayed progress on their degrees and their lives, people were not able to see their loved ones, and businesses and families struggled to stay afloat. The impact of those losses will be woven into the fabric of our future.”
“The pandemic forced a lot of businesses to furlough employees, lay off their employees or cut hours of some employees, and that impacts the average family. It’s not just business owners who feel that pinch,” Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard said. “Any time restrictions are placed, it does have a trickle-down effect.
“And it’s not just the restrictions, I think it’s the confidence of the average customer to be able to go out and shop and dine safely. Even if a business does everything right, to provide a safe place … I still feel there’s a fear within a lot of people about going out, and that fear is going to remain even with the vaccine … and it will take time to overcome that,” Hilliard added.
“The effect on small businesses has been worrisome, both because of the effect on their income and consequent ability to keep staff employed, and because of the atmosphere growing out of the resentment they feel for being restricted in their activities while the big box stores are not,” Indiana Borough Council President Peter Broad noted. “Equally worrisome is the effect of the pandemic on our school children. Some have done just fine, but many will, essentially, have lost a year of school by the time this is over. That will continue to affect our community for years to come.”
“Many of us know men and women who have lost their lives and we miss them. Their lives mattered a lot in our respective communities and within their precious families. They made a difference,” said Mike Price, CEO of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. “Many are struggling mightily — some with their health, others with their finances — and still others are a source of strength to family and friends. Our community’s health care workers have been dramatically impacted with tireless strain on their capacity and resources. The pandemic has also enacted a toll on many, from more fear and frustration to more faith.”
“For the clients of the Chevy Chase Community Center, the most serious result of the pandemic is certainly the social isolation,” center Executive Director Barbara Croce said. “Many of them live alone, and they no longer can gather to share a meal daily.”
In remarks at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting in December, guest speaker Jeff Tobin compared the pandemic to a tsunami, like a monster that emerged from the ocean and swept everything in its path back into the sea, never to be seen again.
In that context, Tobin called on business leaders to recognize how unexpectedly life and commerce can change, urged them to see that past models won’t return and advised them to take account of the most valuable parts of their lives and businesses and use them to retool for a new future.
County Commissioner Sherene Hess said county residents and local government officials were let down by state and federal leaders during the pandemic.
"Their efforts to help individuals, families, working people and small businesses needed to be more cooperative and responsive ... Because of it, hundreds of thousands in Pennsylvania will experience a gap in their unemployment compensation benefits. From a county government perspective, the federal stimulus bill has no direct aid to state and local governments, which are working hard to deliver indispensable services at a time when the needs outweigh the resources,” Hess said.
“At the state level, we watched a Legislature that seemed to care more about questioning science and casting doubt on the election than helping their constituents access unemployment compensation, adequate housing, food for their children, child care and relief for their small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our local rural economies,” she said. “All of this inaction left local governments with the task of figuring out how to do lot of things by their own strategies.”
“It has been sad to see the challenge this has made for our frontline people and uptown businesses that have had to close or cut back dramatically,” said Pastor Bill Blair, of Grace United Methodist Church, Indiana. He expressed regret at the politicizing of the pandemic response.
“My heart breaks very hard for people in care homes who have been in seclusion and for many others who are in their homes, but cannot go out. I personally long to have time with my siblings, but since I am one of the youngest of six kids I have some older family members and in-laws with co-morbidities that has prevented our meeting together.”
IUP brought its academic expertise to bear in a partnership with Indiana Regional Medical Center to dramatically increase the hospital’s capacity to administer large numbers of tests and quickly report results. IRMC completed more than 4,500 tests this year.
The county commissioners and Indiana County Office of Planning & Development positioned the area to receive $7.6 million from the federal CARES Act assistance program and administered the aid on the most important local fronts.
Relief efforts in some ways mirrored higher levels of government. While the IRS extended income tax filing deadlines from April to July then until later in the year, the county government and many local boroughs and townships waived late fees and extended tax deadlines until Dec. 31.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency capitalized on that aid to modify its contract with Salsgiver Communication for civilian-level expansion of the county’s emergency radio network. The pandemic’s demand on employees to do their work online and for students to learn their lessons from home turned a long-simmering local issue, the need for greater high-speed internet access for rural areas of Indiana County, from a luxury to a necessity. Almost $2 million of investment brought more than 70 miles of fiberoptic cable lines and several new Wi-Fi and cellphone towers to the outlying areas.
The emergency agency’s COVID-19 planning team and task force studied the effects of the pandemic and devised strategies to slow or halt its spread and help those who suffered from it. They formed the REACH program, which marshals a cross-section of government, health care and service groups with the themes of Resources, Education, Announcements, Community and Help to act as “a collective voice and official source for information about emerging concerns and opportunities” for Indiana County residents.
As 2020 sunsetted, the coronavirus had taken 123 lives and sickened 3,950 people in Indiana County, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health statistics released today.
Hundreds more are believed to have endured symptoms without being medically diagnosed, treated and numbered in the stats. Its reach through others who went without showing symptoms but potentially carried coronavirus to others is inestimable.
The rates of infections and deaths were on a second wave of increases as the year came to a close, and a temporary order from the Wolf administration for the closing of restaurants and taverns and curtailment of after-school activities remained in place through the first weekend of 2021.
Health officials continued to urge Indiana County residents to abide by the same protective measures that had been implored since March: wear a mask, wash your hands, stay apart from others and avoid large gatherings. At the same time, local leaders held confidence that hard work would lead to the safe reopening of schools, churches, government offices and workplaces across the county.
Many said the experience of 2020 yielded some good.
Community leaders said the spirit of community and resilience shown during the pandemic have built their hopes for a better 2021.
“We have had more time to be contemplative and to reflect on things,” Pastor Blair offered. More important now, he said, are supporting local businesses and embracing technology. “Our church community has … gotten much better at having an online presence. We have people who cannot be with us because of their own health concerns or for people under their care and so we had to really get aggressive about our online worship. This has been a godsend and has really helped people who were shut in before this all hit and so now they will have this service long term.”
“I think it’s created an opportunity for businesses to take a look at themselves and say, ‘how can we do things more efficiently? What can we do to create opportunities for growth, how can we step into the technology age and do things differently from the way we have?’” Hilliard said. “When the dust settles and the smoke clears, I think that a lot of businesses are going to find that a lot of the things they have been doing during the pandemic will continue to create more efficiency, maybe help them with their bottom line and create new revenue streams for them down the road.”
But, Hilliard acknowledged, digital business models won’t make up for losses already sustained, and working from home will not completely replace in-person workplaces.
“On the positive side, COVID-19 forced us to focus on working together to do the most important things,” said Driscoll, noting IUP’s successful digital conversion and testing partnership with IRMC. “Alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members supported impacted students through the Emergency Response Fund-Student Assistance Fund, providing them more than $300,000 in financial assistance. We’ll all be better for what the pandemic forced us to learn and because of our sharpened focus on the highest priorities.”
“On a positive note, the COVID-19 pandemic has catapulted many educators into the technological age,” ICTC’s McDermott said. “Despite educators’ comfort level with technology prior to the pandemic, the ability to function and navigate the use of technology is a necessity for all educators today. I’ve seen tremendous growth in the use of technology to strengthen instruction among our instructors. This professional growth will most certainly pay dividends in the future.”
“I see the way people are pulling together to help one another,” said Homer-Center’s Whitesel. “Families and communities are combining their resources and trying to pick each other up. I think we will all gain a better perspective of the things we have when this is over and we will all do a better job of being prepared for any further catastrophe.”
“We placed equity, flexibility and compassion at the forefront of our decision-making,” said Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich. “We have been able to work together as a community to make these values more than just good intentions. That is what makes me the most proud during the pandemic as a leader in this district and a member of this community. … We will continue to do our best to meet the moment, and continue to trust in the support from our families and communities. We are all in this together.”
“Amazing good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic in our little community, as literally hundreds of people have come out of the woodwork to volunteer, donate goods and contribute financially to the needs of the less fortunate,” said Croce at the Chevy Chase center. “We have seen such an amazing increase in all kinds of giving, which has not only met many needs, but also created a true sense of community.”
“Ironically, during times of trial, we tend to better see the humanity in one another. We can be kinder, gentler, slower to anger and more prompt to help,” Price said. “Perhaps, on the back end of 2020, all of us might better focus on the things that matter most.”
“We can take a moment to step back and realize we are resilient,” said Indiana Borough Manager Michael Foote. “We as Pennsylvanians, as Americans, we can get through these things. I think the stresses on our systems and processes, for the good part, have maybe shown us some weak points that we can strengthen. There’s a give and take in this whole process. There are challenges, but if you’re resourceful you can look for the learning opportunities in those challenges.”
“With so much hardship through this pandemic all across Indiana County and throughout our nation and world and even in my own personal life, it has tested me and so many others to our limits,” said Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman. “Through all of it, I do go back to what I said when I was running for office: ‘The people of Indiana County have grit. We are strong and we have good roots. We need to pull together to solve our own problems because no one is going to come do it for us.’
“I do believe there is a newfound thankfulness for the people we are surrounded by and where we live and an appreciation for all the blessings of kindness of people reaching out to people with no motive other than to help in whatever way they can,” Gorman said.
“We learned some things about ourselves,” Commissioner Hess said. “We witnessed how resourceful we can be (resurgence of canning, gardening, home improvement, sewing, cooking from scratch!), we know how to sustain ourselves and do more with less.
“I think a lot of us came to realize how important family and friends and personal well-being is to us as humans. We better understand the role of nature and access to outdoor recreational opportunities plays in our physical, emotional and mental well-being. We learned how to empathize with those who have struggled mightily this year. We realized how important community is. And we understand what no longer deserves to consume our precious time and resources.”