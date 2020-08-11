A morning bird and wildlife hike will be held Wednesday at the Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Love getting up early? Enjoy hearing the cheerful songs of our bird neighbors? Come join us for a relaxing morning of bird watching and hiking in the park starting at Discovery Pond and heading over to the Day Use Area.
Bring your binoculars, guidebooks or birding apps on your cellphone. Wear hiking shoes, pants and bring water. Registration is required, and additional rules apply.