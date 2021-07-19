More than 170 antique and classic cars were buffed and put out to shine Sunday afternoon at the 2021 Indiana Car Cruise on the grounds of Veterans Parsonage along Oakland Avenue at McKnight Road in White Township.
Jerry and Jan Wissinger, of Armstrong Township, brought out their classic 1967 Chevrolets: her red Super Sport, an original build, and his rebuilt black Camaro.
“This was clear junk; it took us four years to rebuild it!” he said.
Married 46 years, the Wissingers’ said their vintage Chevys ride them back to memories of their high school days in the early ’70s (Jerry went to Indiana; Jan is a Penns Manor grad).
Sunday morning rain subsided and clouds parted, yielding to sunshine that drew throngs of muscle car fans to enjoy the antique wheels. Local musicians played music from the days of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s show cars. Kids played in a bounce house and hungry visitors munched on food truck offerings.
Indiana VFW Post No. 1989 members and board members of the parsonage, a transitional shelter for homeless veterans, sold T-shirts and 50/50 tickets in a fundraiser for the shelter.