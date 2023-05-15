The YMCA of Indiana and JS Mack Foundation publicly launched a $7.25 million capital campaign April 28, to raise money for multiple YMCA and Mack Park renovations and upgrades.

The two organizations, which have been official partners since 1995, privately solicited around $6.1 million in donations since entering the joint campaign roughly 18 months ago. After raising the majority of funds needed to enhance their facilities and services, the YMCA and JS Mack Foundation decided to take their campaign public.