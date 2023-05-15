The YMCA of Indiana and JS Mack Foundation publicly launched a $7.25 million capital campaign April 28, to raise money for multiple YMCA and Mack Park renovations and upgrades.
The two organizations, which have been official partners since 1995, privately solicited around $6.1 million in donations since entering the joint campaign roughly 18 months ago. After raising the majority of funds needed to enhance their facilities and services, the YMCA and JS Mack Foundation decided to take their campaign public.
“When you go about a capital campaign, you need to make sure you’ve secured 70 percent to 80 percent of your given before asking the general public (for donations),” said Indiana County YMCA CEO Eric Neal. “Because if we were doing a $7.25 million campaign, but we only (raised) $1 million, there’s not going to be a whole lot of support for that because most people are going to say, ‘my $1,000 is not really going to get you there.’ But because we’ve worked so hard for 18 months, and we have $6.1 million ... (the public’s) support will, in fact, help us get this.”
Campaign steering committee co-chair Cathleen Zilner hosted an April 28 event at her home to announce the capital campaign’s public launch. The YMCA and JS Mack Foundation also announced the public launch during an April 29 Healthy Kids Day event at the YMCA and an April 30 event at the Mack Park pavilion, respectively.
“I think this project with the YMCA and JS Mack Foundation is quite possibly the biggest thing we’ve done since the inception of both the YMCA and the JS Mack Foundation,” Neal said.
The $7.25 million in donations will go toward multiple projects at the YMCA and Mack Park that will be broken into several phases, according to Neal.
The first phase at the YMCA, which focuses on infrastructure projects, will include removing and replacing all hot water boilers; replacing the pool’s HVAC system; replacing the Y’s entire roof and increasing insulation; finishing upgrades to public spaces; and renovating the locker rooms to include men’s, women’s and family locker rooms anyone can use.
The second phase at the YMCA, which focuses on health and wellness, will include building a new, 9,000-square-foot fitness center alongside the Y’s gymnasium; upgrading the fitness lounge; renovating the Y’s commercial kitchen into a teaching kitchen where people can take cooking classes; and converting the current fitness center into three flexible group exercise areas where people can take fitness classes.
The third phase at the YMCA, which focuses on expanding community spaces, will include building a new child watch area where parents can drop off children in a supervised environment; building a new tumble room; building a new community area where kids can hang out, eat and participate in various activities; and converting the Y’s current tumble and child watch rooms into office spaces for employees.
The Mack Park renovations will be broken into four phases.
The first phase at Mack Park includes improvements and repairs to the swimming pool such as installing new water features and floats, repairing/replacing non-working water features and replacing the electrical service in the pump room.
“If you’ve been to the pool lately, you’ll see not all the equipment is working properly,” Neal said. “We’re going to get all of it fixed. All of the dumping buckets, the sprayers, the jets and the floating shark, that stuff is going to be put back in and repaired.”
The second phase at Mack Park includes picnic pavilion upgrades such as installing new roll-up garage doors on the pavilion, improving the pavilion’s electrical service and installing a new furnace and hot water tank.
The third phase at Mack Park includes playground upgrades such as adding new equipment, replacing old equipment, improving the playground surface, making a portion of the playground ADA accessible and providing ADA equipment.
The fourth phase at Mack Park includes adding up to nine new pickleball courts where the skate park was formerly located.
Each of the phases at Mack Park also includes general park improvements such as adding picnic tables and park benches, improving landscaping and adding maintenance equipment.
Neal said fundraising for these projects wouldn’t have been possible without everyone involved in the Capital Campaign Steering Committee: Jack Delaney, Meghan Foulk, Kelsey Krynock, Laurie Kuzneski, Jonathan Mack, Neal, co-chair CJ Spadafora, Ralph Wingrove and Zilner.
Support from state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, was also critical in acquiring the initial $6.1 million in donations, according to Neal.
“Sen. Pittman and Rep. Struzzi have been very supportive, and they’ve directed some state support our way,” Neal said. “They were able to send $2 million our way, which was very helpful. Their support (also) amplifies the importance of the project, and it says to the rest of the community, ‘Hey, we want this to happen because we see how much good it will do for everybody.’”
As part of the capital campaign’s public fundraising efforts, The YMCA and JS Mack Foundation will hold a variety of community events throughout the summer and Fall as well as offer a paver program.
“The first event is going to be on June 17,” Neal said. “It’s a 5K. We’re going to do it over at Mack (Park), and the proceeds we raise from that are going to go to support the campaign. And then we’ll have other things we announce as we go through the course of the summer and into the Fall. ...
“We’re also going to do a paver program. Folks who wish to get a paver either here at the YMCA or at Mack Park or both places, we have an opportunity for people to get involved that way, and they can have their company or family name or whatever on a paver.”
Neal said he hopes to reach the $7.25 million fundraising goal by New Year’s Eve this year.
“We want to shut her down at the end of the year,” Neal said. “We’ve been in fundraising mode for two years. We’re excited to get the work done.”
The YMCA will begin working on infrastructure projects, such as replacing the Y’s roof, as early as next month, according to Neal. The overall timeline for each of the projects will largely depend on the pace of fundraising efforts, however.
“We’re so excited,” Neal said. “We’ve truly been blessed by the community and their support. It reiterates to us how important the YMCA and Mack Park are to our community.”
