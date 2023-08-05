Indiana County YMCA (copy)

The YMCA of Indiana County at Ben Franklin Road North and West Pike in White Township has announced that it has been fully licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide childcare.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

In a news release received Friday, the YMCA of Indiana County said it had been fully licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to offer childcare on a year-round basis, effective Aug. 21.

YMCA CEO Eric Neal said that decision supports a long-term, ongoing goal for his agency of providing additional early childhood support in the Indiana area.