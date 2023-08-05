In a news release received Friday, the YMCA of Indiana County said it had been fully licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to offer childcare on a year-round basis, effective Aug. 21.
YMCA CEO Eric Neal said that decision supports a long-term, ongoing goal for his agency of providing additional early childhood support in the Indiana area.
“The waiting lists for quality, accredited childcare is a deep concern for the Indiana County community.”, YMCA Associate Executive Director Kelsey Krynock said. “The growing demand for childcare and to advance our children’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical development is something that, as a community service-based organization, we felt we could not pass up.”
Officials of the agency along Ben Franklin Road North and West Pike in White Township said healthy child development starts early there, prompting the Y’s decision to expand programming to offer a preschool that helps children learn essential skills they will need later.
They said trained, supportive staff strive to help everyone have the best possible start in their education and arrive at their first day of kindergarten ready to learn.
“We provide a safe and secure environment in which children aged 3 to 5 can develop to their fullest potential and for parents to have peace of mind while they are at work.” Krynock said.
According to the icymca. org website, the Y’s childcare program offers a developmentally and age-appropriate curriculum, where children can build upon their character development.
It said children will enter the emerging learning stages, incorporating curriculum such as language arts, math and science.
And it said the YMCA’s teacher-to-child ratio is one for every 10 youngsters.
The YMCA is accepting enrollment for the program. One can find out more either by visiting the www.icymca.org website or stopping by for a tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.