The YMCA of Indiana County announced the launch of the John Morganti Endowment Society this past fall at an inaugural endowment dinner at the Indiana Country Club. More than 140 individuals attended to honor and recognize John Morganti for all his hard work and dedication to the YMCA of Indiana County and to the Indiana community.
“It was an honor, privilege and fun to be the keynote speaker for the John Morganti Endowment Dinner,” said Dr. John Kopchick. “John and I have been friends for over 60 years and have shared many of the same experiences.
“The endowment in John’s name will enhance the YMCA’s effort to support children in the Indiana area. Congratulations to John on a task well done!”
The John Morganti Endowment Society ensures the longevity of the YMCA of Indiana County.
This fund will allow the Y to make sure everyone no matter their age, ability or race has an opportunity to participate in the YMCA.
Since the establishment of the Y’s endowment fund in 2015, the YMCA has received several bequests allowing the fund to reach over $625,000.
The YMCA is currently accepting gifts to be a founding member of the John Morganti Endowment Society. Donations may be made in the form of cash, checks, credit card, shares of stock, bequests, life insurance, charitable annuities or provisions for the YMCA of Indiana County in estate plans. Donations made in the amount of $5,000 or more will be recognized as a member of the John Morganti Endowment Society.
If interested in becoming a member of the John Morganti Endowment Society, please contact Eric Neal at (724) 463-9622 or email at ericneal@icymca.org.