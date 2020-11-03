The YMCA of Indiana County is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser on Nov. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. to raise money for its annual campaign to provide financial assistance to those in the community who could not otherwise afford programs and services.
The YMCA will earn money based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the YMCA, 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, in White Township.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2 Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
“We are excited about our first shoe drive,” said Kelsey Krynock, director of development and communications at the YMCA. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our annual campaign, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”