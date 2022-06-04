Indiana’s YMCA summer camp program is set to begin Monday with 11 weeks of planned activities for student-age campers, pre-K through 12th grade.
The day camp program, which operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. five days a week, Monday through Friday, will last until local schools open again at the end of the summer, which typically falls on a Monday.
“We do what’s called a ‘Fun Day,’” said Indiana County YMCA CEO Eric Neal, “an extra day of camp for kids to attend if the school decides to start on (a) Tuesday instead of (a) Monday.”
Although the traditional summer camp portion of the program takes place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the YMCA offers extended care for campers between 7:30 to 9 a.m. and again between 4 to 5:30 p.m. This is to give families more flexibility when dropping their kids off for the day, according to Neal.
“You’ve got some parents who start work at 8 a.m., some who start work slightly before that, so they need to get their kids here and get where they’re going,” Neal said. “We don’t charge extra for the extended care because we understand that depending on what your job is or where you work, you have different requirements on what time (or how long) you have to be there.”
The campers are broken into seven groups based on age. Pre-K campers are placed in the “Fun Bunch” group, and kindergartners are placed in the “Discoverer” group. Day camp programs for both these groups take place at the YMCA, with more than 12 acres for outdoor activities and an air-conditioned facility to cool off, watch movies, swim and participate in indoor activities.
First- and second-graders are placed in the “Adventurer” group, third- and fourth-graders in the “Explorer” group, fifth- and sixth-graders in the “Navigator” group, seventh- and eighth-graders in the “Leader in Training” group, and ninth-graders and older in the “Counselor in Training” group. Day camp programs for these five groups take place at Mack Park.
The summer camp program at the YMCA and Mack Park offers a number of activities such as arts and crafts, field trips, nutrition lessons, outdoor education, physical exercises, skill classes, STEM, swimming lessons and more. Neal said the activities are created to be age-appropriate, fun and educational.
All registered YMCA campers qualify to receive a free daily lunch, and there are scholarships, financial assistance and payment plans available to assist with the weekly cost of enrollment, which is priced based on age group. There are also family membership plans at a reduced cost.
“For anybody who can’t afford the standard rates, we have a financial assistance application that, for someone who qualifies, can receive anywhere from 5 percent to 75 percent off the cost of camp,” Neal said. “It’s obviously income-based, but we don’t want price to be a reason folks can’t participate.”
Neal said the YMCA’s summer camp program is important for children in the community to learn essential life skills, prepare for the future and make friends along the way.
“Summer camp is an opportunity for children to be with friends, have fun, learn some skills, exercise, run around and enjoy the summer,” Neal said. “I think that with as much as parents have a tendency to work nowadays, kids are left to fend for themselves more than what a child or young person is really equipped to do in a productive way.”
Neal said that summer camp is like an investment in a child’s future, teaching them important life skills and providing opportunities to develop and grow.
“They are the people who are going to shape our future,” Neal said, “and (it’s important to) teach them responsibility, respect, humility, teamwork, honesty and all of those sorts of things we wish adults nowadays embraced as their own character values.”
Neal also stressed the importance of swimming as an essential life skill that campers, and all children, should learn.
YMCA summer campers receive free, daily swimming lessons until they can pass a deep-water swimming test, which allows campers to recreate in the pool. Fun Bunch and Discoverer campers, who are located at the YMCA, use the YMCA swimming pool, and Adventurer, Explorer, Navigator, LIT and CIT campers, who are located at Mack Park, use the Mack Park swimming pool.
“We think that learning how to swim is one of those critically important life skills,” Neal said. “And if you think about our region in Indiana County, there are so many backyard swimming pools, creeks, streams, rivers, lakes, you name it. ... There are just so many opportunities for children of all ages to be around water.”
Neal said the YMCA integrates swimming lessons into many of its programs to help keep children safe from drowning.
“You don’t mess around with kids not knowing how to swim,” Neal said. “Every kid should know how to swim.”
When COVID was at its peak in 2020, the summer camp had only 50 percent enrollment, according to Neal. In 2021, enrollment went back up to its usual 100 campers per week throughout the summer, and Neal said that enrollment this year should be the same.
Field trips for the summer camp have already been set:
• First week — Campers will visit the Tour-Ed Mine and Museum, in Allegheny County.
• Second week — Campers will visit the Carnegie Science Center, in Pittsburgh.
• Third week — Campers will visit the National Aviary, in Pittsburgh.
• Fourth week — Campers will visit Yellow Creek State Park, in Indiana.
• Fifth week — Campers will remain at Mack Park.
• Sixth week — Campers will visit Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, in Pittsburgh.
• Seventh week — Campers will visit the Children’s Museum, in Pittsburgh.
• Eighth week — Campers will visit the Pittsburgh Zoo and Pittsburgh Aquarium.
• Ninth week — Campers will remain at Mack Park for foam party rentals.
• 10th week — Campers will remain at Mack Park for color wars.
• 11th week — Campers will participate in carnival games, cotton candy and popcorn at a destination to be announced later.
Those who wish to sign up for the YMCA’s summer camp program can do so online at the Indiana County YMCA website or at the YMCA building on Ben Franklin Road.