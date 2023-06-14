A wide range of topics came along with a multitude of personnel matters at Monday’s meeting of the Indiana Area School District’s board of directors.
Along with a variety of contracts and updates on the Eisenhower Elementary renovation/addition projects there was news about a young man who invented a way to show feelings without vocalizing them.
On Monday, Acting Superintendent Robert J. Heinrich Jr. said Avery Schneider, who is finishing third grade at East Pike Elementary School, came home to the district last week from a competition in Michigan as a national champion.
Avery put together a “SEL (for Social and Emotional Learning) Simmer Seat” — that’s “simmer” as in “calm down,” with details for youngsters needing to deal with anger, worry, tiredness, boredom, sadness or loneliness.
At the eighth annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals competition last week at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Avery and his special seat took first place in the 3rd Grade Division — and the top prize for all K-12 students who entered in the Innovation in Education category.
That was among more than 300 students who entered the competition sponsored by Raytheon Technologies.
As he told the Indiana Area board earlier this year, Avery wants to follow in the footsteps of Thomas Edison — who had over 1,000 patents.
And as he urged the school board that night, “Please continue supporting social and emotional learning and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) at the elementary schools.”
The future of one elementary school — Eisenhower — is beginning to evolve 26 months after a fire destroyed two modular classrooms and left extensive damage throughout the Indiana Borough school building.
The board authorized district administrators to release a request for proposals for a Clerk of the Works for the Eisenhower renovation/addition project.
“They would be our eyes and ears on the site,” School Director Tom Harley said, “making sure things are moving along on a timely manner.”
It was one of three actions taken regarding Eisenhower at the behest of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee chaired by Terry Kerr. The board also approved an addendum to the existing contract with Buchart Horn Architects of York, the district’s contractor for the design, bidding and construction management at Eisenhower.
The board also authorized district officials to send an update on the Eisenhower project as well as efforts in a letter to Indiana Borough Planning & Zoning; White Township Planning Commission; and Indiana County Planning & Development.
“to meet the requirements under Section 305 of the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code (which requires notice) at least 45 days prior to the execution of such proposed action.”
The letter recapped district plans to reconfigure its buildings, “with Eisenhower receiving additions and significant renovations,” while conceding that “the future use of Horace Mann is yet to be determined.”
The letter said Eisenhower is designed to house approximately 450-500 students and will be updated to include “17 academic classrooms, one library with computer lab capabilities, two special education classrooms for Life Skills and Autism support, three small group instructional rooms (and) other core/support areas,” such as art classroom, music and band rooms, a new full-size gymnasium that will double as a foodservice area, and a multi-purpose room with “bleacher seating for about 100 spectators (that) will seat about 500 on floor seating.
“Ancillary areas include: building administration, guidance, reading specialist, English as a second language, health suite, faculty and student activity areas,” the letter goes on. “The district is working with its architects right now to put construction documents together, with the hopes of the project being put out to bid in mid to late July 2023.”
Bids then could be awarded in late August or early September and construction begin as early as October 2023.
“The construction is still being developed, but the District’s plan is to have students in the building no later than the start of the 2025-26 school year,” the letter went on.
“Once complete, the newly renovated Eisenhower Elementary school will provide a 21st Century learning environment for our students.”
The district also invited community members and partners to be part of the discussion of how Horace Mann could best be used after the Eisenhower project is completed.
Also Monday, the board approved:
• A revised board policy regarding conduct of individual school directors.
• A $5,400 contract with Citizens’ Ambulance Service to provide a fully equipped and staffed ambulance for all varsity, junior varsity and junior high football games.
• A $27,295 proposal from Snider Recreation for installation of playground equipment at East Pike Elementary School.
• A $1.32 per gallon, two-year contract with Ferrellgas for propane for district-used buses.
• A college-in-high school agreement with Westmoreland County Community College, which has a campus in White Township.
• A revised planned course of study for Business, Computer and Information Technology courses with licenses and ancillary materials that will cost the district $61,198.50.
• A Step Up To Writing supplemental writing program for all grade levels at an estimated cost of $44,282.20.
• A Core Knowledge Language Arts or CKLA Skills K-2 Literacy Program to cost $122,697.20 to be covered by federal COVID-19-related Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds, which are coming to an end with this school year.
It prompted Harley to tell his colleagues that he’s written to U.S. Sens. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, and others should, too, to urge a continuation of ESSER.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Harley said. “Our students have suffered academically (as a result of the pandemic) and that suffering did not stop when the masks came off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.