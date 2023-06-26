“Aviation Experience” returns to the Innovation Hangar at the Jimmy Stewart Airport for its 2023 summer day camp for kids interested in all aspects of the aviation field.
The camp, sponsored by Youth in Aviation and Innovation Aviation, begins today and runs through Friday, where campers will be encouraged to learn from engineers, pilots, mechanics and others about the aviation world and its variety of facets.
“Being involved the aviation field and community,” Camp Director Dr. Patrick Mulhvihill, who has been a flight instructor with Innovation Aviation for three years, said, “we’re always trying to find ways to invite others, especially younger generations, into the field of aviation. And that’s not just becoming a pilot, there’s so many opportunities related to the STEM (Science, Techonology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields and even business and leadership.”
The day will service different grade levels at different times, starting at 8:30 a.m. for grades 4-5 and 12:30 p.m. for grades 6-8. Grades 9-12 will be at the camp all day until 3:30 p.m.
The students will enjoy hands-on activities like a day in an aviation mechanic’s shop, where they will learn the different parts of the airplane by taking it apart, or the introduction flight, where students will experience what it is like to fly a plane alongside a certified instructor or pilot.
“It’s not just sitting in the classroom or walking around an airport,” Mulvihill, who has about 20 years of flight experience, said, “They’re getting to interact with other aviators and other people in the field first-hand, who bring a wealth of experience and really awesome stories to share with our students. I think that’s what gets (the students) excited.”
Mulvihill says getting the students excited about aviation is important because the aviation field is rapidly expanding, giving way to many opportunities for employment. Some students who attend already have an idea of where they see themselves in the field, such as becoming aerospace engineers or environmental biologists to work in land management.
“We’re always asking the students on the first day, ‘We’re super excited you’re here, so tell us where you want to go.’ Even in that high school age, they have some pretty specific goals.
“I’m a little biased, but it’s an exciting career, especially for those who want to travel the world or work on projects that are cutting-edge,” Mulvihill said. “Every day you go to work can be very different and unique. And you also have a little autonomy over your career.”
On Friday, students will celebrate with an awards ceremony and luncheon with Dr. George Bieger, who is a retired naval aviator and certified flight instructor, as keynote speaker. Students will receive a t-shirt, a FAA logbook and participation certificate, as well as an opportunity to win a variety of fun awards created by the staff.
Mulvihill says while Aviation Experience begins today, registration walk-ins will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Registration for grade 4-8 will be $100 with an option $50 Introduction Flight, and for grades 9-12, it will be $150 with the Introduction Flight included.
