Nicholas Hanson, 37, said he offers “a fresh perspective” as one of four candidates for two seats from Pine Township/Region 3 to the Penns Manor Area School District’s Board of Directors.
“I am a graduate of Penns Manor, Class of 2002,” Hanson said. “I was a member of every sports team and extracurricular activity I could join. But with hindsight being what it is, nothing comes close to a top-notch education. A school district is supposed to prepare students for what comes next. I attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a political science/Pre-law major.”
Since then, he’s seen his “fair share of trials and tribulations” in his life.
“Living with severe Crohn’s diseases, I have become a much stronger person, and much more resilient to those small everyday problems,” Hanson said. “It also gives me an profound insight and understanding for young students dealing with similar issues.”
He said he wants to help create a school board that practices full transparency to the taxpayers. He wants to find “ways to avoid raising taxes at all costs, every time we have a financial issue,” adding, “our school board has seen us through some difficult times and deserves recognition for it. Cyberschooling has been a statewide financial plague for public schools.”
Hanson wants to make Penns Manor a pinnacle of public schools in the area.
“We should work toward keeping our great teachers while working to hire the next generation of the best teachers out of college,” he said. “This alone will translate to smarter students, and better grades district wide.”
Noting that the average school board member spends 12 years or more on a board at any given school, Hanson said, “It’s time we start to elect new people, with fresh new perspective and knowledge. So now is the time to elect somebody new who cares deeply about the district and more importantly the students.
“Together we can take this school to a new height, with a new goal .... a Penns Manor School District that not only everyone envies, but one we can all be even more proud of, too,” Hanson said.