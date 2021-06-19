A. Jane (Carrara) Weinell, 76, of Blairsville (Brenizer), passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A daughter of Guido Carrara and Frances E. (Wills) Foust, she was born April 26, 1945, in Latrobe.
Jane graduated from Derry Area High School. She was a lifelong resident of Brenizer and was a member of the Brenizer Community Association.
Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Larry L. Weinell, whom she married Oct. 17, 1965; three sons: Brian Weinell (Renee), of Blairsville; Michael Weinell (Suzette), of New Alexandria; and Mark Weinell (Leslie), of Blairsville; 10 grandchildren: Adam Weinell; Cassie DeMarines; and Jake, Colin, Cody, Courteney, Trey, Teague, Evan and Emilee Weinell; a brother, Dewey Foust Jr., of Derry; and two sisters: Darlene Kinter, of Home, and Joanne Danielson, of Peoria, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Dewey Foust Sr.; her brothers, Wilbert and Robert Foust; a sister, Pamela Rooker; and her great-grandparents who raised her, Mike and Florence Sutorich.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, where a funeral service by the Rev. Jason Losier will be held at 7 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
