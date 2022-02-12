A. Jean Yarnal, 89, of Armagh, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Bethany Place, Indiana.
Born March 21, 1932, in West Wheatfield Township, she was the daughter of Omer G. and Neva P. (McAdams) Shoup.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil S. Yarnal; sister, Eva Mae Hutchko; and brother, Blair Shoup.
She is survived by a brother, Dean Shoup and wife Betty, Armagh; nephews and nieces, Gary Shoup and wife Geneva, New Florence; Brett Shoup and wife Eunice, Armagh; Sharon Shoup and Robert Shoup, both of Florida; and sisters-in-law, Melanie Shoup, Florida, and Alma Stern, Brush Valley.
Jean was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday School superintendent, chairwoman of the Pastor-Parish Committee, financial secretary and numerous other activities. She recently retired as the secretary for West Wheatfield Township after 55 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Tabor UMC, 30 Bowser Road, Blairsville, with Pastors Kim Bets and Paul Price co-officiating. Interment will take place in Penn View-Mount Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jean’s memory to Mount Tabor UMC.
