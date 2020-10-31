be L. Gray III, 47, of Blairsville, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh.
He was born Sept. 19, 1973, in Latrobe.
Abe was a 1991 graduate of Blairsville High School and of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Army 3rd Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning, Ga., and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Abe enjoyed hiking, kayaking, scuba diving, chess, drawing and spelunking.
Abe is survived by his mother, Sheila (Ross) Rice, Greensburg; father Abe L. Gray Jr. and wife Shirley, Blairsville; a brother, Scott Gray and wife Jeanine, of Florida; a sister, Shelly Ciaramella, of Greensburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jack and Goldie Ross; paternal grandparents, Abe and Lillian Gray; and his stepfather, Mike Rice.
Visitation and service will be private. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or Disabled American Veterans, 100 Liberty Ave. #1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.