Ada “Gay” Gaynell Moore, 95, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Donald and Della Irene (Rowley) Trimble, she was born Sept. 2, 1927, in Indiana County.
Gay operated a beauty shop in Butler, enjoyed traveling and loved playing games with her family and friends. She was a member of the Independent Traditional Holiness Church and the Florida Holiness Campground.
Surviving are her stepchildren, Lenora J. Moore, of Indiana, Beth Ann (Martin) Yankuskie, of Homer City, Sharon Moore, of Home, and James Moore, of Linden, Texas; sisters Waneta Dravecky, of Indiana, and Joy (Ronald) Libengood, of Derry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gay was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Thomas Shadle; second husband Arlington “Blues” Moore; infant daughter Princess Ann; siblings Valgene Trimble, Donald Trimble, Bonnie Baker, Eleanor Dick and Walter Trimble; and two stepchildren, Arla Elkin and Marlene Moore.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, Indiana.
Interment in the Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements.