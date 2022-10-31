Ada M. Dill, 92, formerly of Buffington Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Indiana, to Sheridan and Margaret (Isenberg) Mitchell.
A member of the Barkley Wesleyan Methodist Church, Ada was devoted to her church, previously serving as a Sunday School teacher, a member of the church board and a faithful attendee of church services. Ada’s life reflected the qualities of a devoted Christian; she was selfless, kind and faithful in reading her Bible.
Ada opened her home to family by always making room for one more at the dinner table, serving coffee in the mornings and filling them with many laughs and fond memories.
She was deeply admired and loved by her family and friends.
Ada is survived by her son Rick Dill; daughter Vicky Markel and husband, the Rev. Rick Markel; daughter-in-law Mary Ann Dill, widow of Gary Dill, all of Buffington Township; seven grandchildren: Michelle (Joe) Carpenter, Kristie (Jeff) Dalton, Chad (Tracey) Dill, Tonia (Matt Fulton) Dill, Ryan Markel, Kyle Markel and Megan Markel; six great-grandchildren: Rebekah (Zach) Penatzer, Rachel Pinkowski, Harrison Dalton, Maddie Dalton, Darius Dill and Greyson Dill; sister-in-law Sandi Dill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alfred Wayne Dill, with whom she cherished 50 years of marriage before his passing; her son Gary; brother Dale Mitchell; and sisters Sadie Graham, Zella Mack, Peg Henry and Violet Graham.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David Duvall officiating.
Interment will be made in Armagh Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barkley Wesleyan Methodist Church, 3077 Cameron Road, Homer City, PA 15748.
