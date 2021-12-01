Adam C. Koos, 50, of Homer City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on Monday, May 10, 1971, in McKeesport, the son of Louis James Koos and Ruthann (Boros) Koos.
Adam was a 1989 graduate of Blairsville High School. He had worked in maintenance at Indiana County Head Start. Adam enjoyed reading, cooking, being outdoors, woodworking and playing the guitar and video games.
Surviving are his wife of five years, Kelly (Yanoschick) Koos, Homer City; stepson, Aaron Berezansky, Homer City; stepdaughter, Laken Berezansky, Indiana; brother, Erik Koos, Torrance; niece, Seneca Koos; sister, Diana Mandekic, Derry; and nephew, Ryan Mandekic.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Kathleen (Mrenko) Koos.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717 to help with funeral expenses.