Adam Lee Wilson, 34, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Excela Latrobe Hospital.
The son of Raymond Wilson and Donna (Neese) Dunegan, he was born Feb. 10, 1987, in Indiana.
Adam enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four wheelers. He also enjoyed fishing.
Adam will be deeply missed by his family who loved him unconditionally.
Adam is survived by his mother, Donna Dunegan and her husband, Timothy; daughter Lily; siblings Bonnie Caylor and her husband, Ken, Tammy Hart, Raymond Wilson Jr., Michael Wilson and his wife, Crystal, Vallie Blazavich and her husband, Chris, and Jeff Wilson and his wife, Nicki; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Adam was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.