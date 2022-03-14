Adam S. Sinclair, 15, of Mentcle, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with brain cancer.
This young man was HULK STRONG and a hero to all who knew him.
He was the son of Michael and Megan L. (Williams) Sinclair, born Dec. 18, 2006, in Indiana.
Adam was a ninth-grade student at Penns Manor High School. He enjoyed football and due to his illness, he could not play. He also enjoyed four-wheeling, music and being with his friends. Adam was a proud member of the Squirrel Hill Hunting Club. Adam had battled brain cancer since 2016 and he was HULK STRONG; he was more concerned about his family than himself. He lived life to its fullest and he had a heart of gold.
Adam will be truly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents; his sister, Kesha L. Sinclair; maternal and paternal grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Adam’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Church of the Resurrection, Clymer site, with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating. All are asked to go directly to the church.
Interment will be in McDowell Cemetery, Green Township.
Memorial donations may be made to McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728, to assist the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.