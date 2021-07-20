Agatha ‘Aggie’ M. Chero

Agatha “Aggie” M. (Furfari) Chero, 79, of Robinson, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Born July 29, 1941, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Dominico and Margaret (Pollino) Furfari.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald L. Chero; her sister, Mary Furfari; and her brothers, Joseph A. Furfari and Pete Furfari.
Agatha was the sister of Theresa Furfari; Rosie Sida and her husband, Robert; Dominico Furfari and his wife, Gloria; and the sister-in-law of David Chero and Sandra Chero.
She is survived by her children, Ronald “Rocky” Chero and wife Heidi; Teresa Chero; Dominico Chero; and Rose Hartz and husband Dale.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Nichole “Nyk” Yeager; Heather Chero; Dominico “Nooch” Chero and wife Molly; Samantha Chero; Deanna Chero; Cara Strauss and husband Greg; Blake Chero and wife Jiawen; Hanna Chero; Tyler Hartz; Caitlin Wigney-Hartz; Jensine Wigney-Hartz; James Chero; and Kristina Chero; as well as great-grandson Ashton Chero.
Agatha spent 20 years traveling the world with her husband, who was a member of the United States Air Force in the service of this country.
She was a very family-oriented person, whose life revolved around her grandchildren and with her great-grandson who hung the moon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
The funeral service will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Agatha’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproj ect.org.
Online condolences may be left at: www.stuartfuner alhomes.com.
Her family hopes that there will be Hallmark Channel movies in Heaven.