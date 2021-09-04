Agnes D. Vinish

Agnes D. (Pluhar) Vinish, 95, of Wellsboro, formerly of Saltsburg and Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro.
Born Dec. 2, 1925, in Export, she was a daughter of George J. and Catherine (Spelock) Pluhar.
Agnes worked as an inspector for the Volkswagen plant in New Stanton. She was a member of St. Pius X, R.C.C. in Mt. Pleasant, and a former member of St. Matthew’s R.C.C. in Saltsburg. Agnes loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vinish, who passed away in 1968; and a sister, Rose Sciotti.
Agnes is survived by her son, David J. (Ann) Vinish, of Horseheads, N.Y.; grandchildren, David, Daniel, Douglas and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Nola, Brooks and Wren.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Parting prayers will take place in the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, with Father John Harold as celebrant. Interment in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Agnes’s memory to UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901.
