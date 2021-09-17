Agnes Louise Gibson, 85, of New Florence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Excela Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 21, 1936, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Louise (Tantlinger) Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Gibson; son-in-law, Lynn Garland; and sisters Margery Jasper and Karen Priest.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Garland, New Florence; Keith Gibson and wife Robin, New Florence; Richard Gibson, New Florence; and Irene Szanny, Ohio; grandchildren, Allyson, Alex, Alysha, Becca and Adam Gibson; eight great-grandchildren; a sister; her best friend, Romayne Galbraith; brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Jasper; special aunt, Mary Edna Knupp; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Agnes worked at Kennametal as a secretary after graduation.
She had excellent secretarial skills and retired from Helen Mining Company. Agnes was a two-time breast cancer survivor for more than 41 years.
She was an avid bowler and a former member of Fairfield Volunteer Fire Company, Ladies Auxillary.
She was volunteer of the year for the Westmoreland County Food Bank, and volunteered at Germany Lutheran Church making Christmas and Easter candy and subs.
She also made blankets for the Linus Blanket Project and volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Store as “part of the Friday crew.”
She was a past worthy matron for the Order of Eastern Star.
She was a beautiful seamstress and loved playing cards, sewing, scratch-off tickets and trips to the casino.
She also loved shopping, especially shopping at her favorite store, Boscov’s.
She and her husband, Dick, were members of the Harley Davidson Club and enjoyed going on bike runs with them.
Agnes was a lifelong member of Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church.
Agnes was a very caring, giving and lovely lady who was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Agnes sent cards to everyone she knew!
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, 4627 Route 711, Bolivar, with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
Interment will be at Fort Palmer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Laurel Valley Food Pantry, 233 Beaufort Road, New Florence, PA, 15944.