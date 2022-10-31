Agnes Monica (Gonas) Klyap, 96, of Ernest, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 6, 1926, in Starford, and was a daughter of Joseph Gonas and Mary (Jakupco) Gonas.
She was the widow of Michael Klyap Jr., whom she married on Oct. 21, 1950, and who passed away Dec, 6, 2000.
Agnes graduated in 1944 from the former Green Township High School in Commodore. She had been an assistant buyer for Troutman’s Department Store, but had spent much of her life as a homemaker, caring for her family.
Agnes was a faithful constituent of St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church, where she faithfully attended Divine Liturgy, was a cantor and worked at church dinners. She was an active member of the Greek Catholic Union, Lodge 351, where she attended lodge meetings, conventions with her husband, Michael and participated in various fundraising activities.
Agnes participated in daily prayer services, enjoyed traveling with her daughters, mother-daughter tea and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends. Her most beloved dishes were her savory halupki, scrumptious pie-dough cinnamon cookies, delicious apple and pumpkin pies and especially her delectable Thanksgiving stuffing.
Agnes is remembered by her three daughters, Monica Kowalski (John), Indiana, Theresa Frederick (Michael), Baltimore, Md. and Patricia Yamrick, Ernest. Her grandchildren are: Eric Kowalski, Luke Kowalski (Laci), Stephen Kowalski (Danielle), Nicholas Kowalski and Kathryn Little. Surviving great-grandchildren are: Marley and Graeme Kowalski, and Stryker, Addaleine, Zöe and Isabelle Little. Agnes is also remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her seven siblings: Anne Gonas, Helen Rushnock, Julie Lempeck, Andrew Gonas, Edward Gonas, Joseph Gonas and Albert Gonas.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A Parastas service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A Panachida service will begin Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Divine Liturgy to follow at 10:15 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church in Ernest, with the Rev. Father Vasyl Kadar officiating. Interment will follow at the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Starford.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Thaddeus Byzantine Catholic Church, 320 Main St., Ernest, PA 15739.
