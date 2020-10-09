Agnes Marie Bertuzzi

Agnes Marie (Cordwell) Bertuzzi, 84, of Strongstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Born in Beaverdale, Cambria County, on Oct. 6, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Peter Cordwell and Pearl Louise (Plummer) Cordwell.
She was the widow of James J. Bertuzzi, who died June 25, 1998.
Agnes previously worked at Indiana Sportswear until its closing and was a member and past president of the Amateur Radio Club of Indiana. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, where she formerly taught CCD classes. Agnes was also a choir member at St. Patrick Church at Camerons Bottom. For many years she was seen every Election Day volunteering at the polling place in Strongstown. She is missed by her children: Donna Cramer (Ron Hiles), Erie; Linda Pardee (Robert), Strongstown; and James Bertuzzi Jr. (Gina), Indiana. Agnes will also be remembered by her grandchildren: Melissa Greiner; Hillery Cramer (Jessica Minich); Barry Cramer Jr. (girlfriend, Ashley Baca Gruber); Ryan Bertuzzi; Kristin Bertuzzi; Jessica Westrick (Matt); Ian Bertuzzi; and step-grandchildren Angela Coy (Willis) and Gunnery Sgt. Ashley Pardee. Surviving great-grandchildren are Sidney, Addison, Kathryn, Trenton, Ethan and Caidence.
In addition to her parents and husband, Agnes was preceded in death by her siblings: Mildred Niper, Rita Cordwell, Charlotte Lauffer, and by brothers, Roy, Harry, Thomas and Henry Cordwell. She was also preceded by her step-grandson, Garrett Pardee. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with the Rev. James Morley as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at Camerons Bottom.
Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of Indiana County or to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.rbfh.net.