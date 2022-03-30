Alan H. Lipkin

Alan Howard Lipkin, 78, of West Lebanon (Indiana County), passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after a valiant battle with cancer at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Alan was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Boston, Mass., to Morris and Naomi (Rottenberg) Lipkin.
He was brought to Pennsylvania by his career in retail management with the former Hills Department Stores, where he met his devoted wife.
Alan was a proud 32nd degree Mason for 53 years. He held membership in the Garden City Lodge, of Newtonville, Mass., and the Scottish Rite Valley of Boston. In addition, he was also a proud Shriner of the Aleppo Temple, Boston.
Alan attended the University of Vermont, where he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Nation Fraternity and Army ROTC. Following college he was a member of the United States Army Reserves for six years.
He was an avid reader and amateur historian with particular interest in World War II and The Civil War. He could often be found working on crossword puzzles or beating his family routinely in “Jeopardy!” as they watched together. Alan enjoyed camping with his family. During many of those camping trips, time would be spent combing through area antique stores, as he and his wife were collectors of various and unique china. Later in life he found great joy in taking cruises with his wife and exploring the Caribbean.
Not known as the avid sports fan, Alan always seemed to know what was currently going on in the sports world. He was an old school Boston Red Sox fan who believed that seats on “The Green Monster” in Fenway Park was sacrilege. He had a love for hockey and believed Bobby Orr was magical on the ice.
His passion for hockey was reignited working with his son on Indiana Ice Miner game days doing anything that was needed to help things go as best as possible.
Alan lived a life of being no-nonsense and common sense. An animal lover, he was particularly fond of Labrador retrievers. He dearly loved his “girls” Jemima and Coco, chocolate Labs that were part of his family. Later in life he developed a special relationship with his Bear.
Al leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 45 years, whom he married on June 25, 1976, Kathleen H. (nee Zak); his sister, Elaine Kerzner; his son, Joshua Lipkin; his daughter, Robin (Bob) Dougherty; his grandchildren, Kaelyn and Marissa Lipkin, Aiden and Samuel Dougherty; brother-in-law, John “Bud” Zak; nephew, Nicholas Zak; nieces, Karen Bornstein, Melissa (Dennis) Daugherty, Jennifer (Scott) Crawford and Elyse Berezansky; great-nieces and -nephews, Dennis, Emma, Madison, Owen, Paige, Mason, Kaydence, Mylie, Emily, Hunter, Autumn and Alex Wolk.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, mentioned above; his maternal aunt and uncle, William and Gertrude Wolf; his nephew, Lee Bornstein; his in-laws, John and Emma Zak; and his brother-in-law and his sister-in-law, Ronald and Charlotte McCullough.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9 at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., Indiana. If you have a memory of Alan you would like to share, please send it to ourmemo riesofalan@gmail.com.
If you would like to make a donation in memory of Alan, please donate to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201, or to any of the Shriners Hospitals for Children.