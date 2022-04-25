Alan M. "Al" Moore

Alan M. Moore, 87, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, Friday, April 22, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
Alan was born to Samuel and Anna (Wilson) Moore on May 18, 1934, in Bradenville. He graduated from Derry Area High School.
Alan was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served for three years, during which he trained at Camp LeJeune and spent time in Puerto Rico.
After returning from the service, he eventually met his wife, Virginia McFarland, of Blairsville. They married in April 1959 and were currently celebrating their 63rd year of marriage.
Alan spent many years driving for Neal Trucking. He also worked for the former Blairsville Machine Products and St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
Al was known by many for his corny humor and outspoken nature. He was quite the mechanic and could repair anything from small engines to automobiles and large trucks. Al was the first person many friends and neighbors looked to when they had automotive problems.
He was a big fan of country music and police drama TV shows and could frequently be seen around the neighborhood walking his beloved Yorkshire terriers, Barker and Patrick.
Alan is survived by his wife, Virginia, who currently resides at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana; his youngest brother, Jim Moore, of Latrobe; son Jerry Moore and his wife, Denise, of Blairsville; son Barry Moore, of Long Beach, Miss.; daughter Judy O’Data and her husband, Jon, of Rochester; daughter-in-law Valorie Armstrong and her husband, Steve, of Spiceland, Ind.; grandchildren Benjamin and Melanie; great-grandchildren, Liam, Vivian and Logan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam and Ralph; sisters Bertha and Kate; infant daughter Cathy Jean in 1966; and daughter Mary Lou Moore, of Erie, in 2021.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Andrew Cash; to the staff at Indiana Regional Medical Center, especially in the behavioral health unit; and to the staff at Beacon Ridge for the loving care they all gave to Alan these last few months.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home by the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marines Corps League, immediately followed by Alan’s funeral service. Private interment will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Alan’s name to the Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000 (https://vnaindiana.org/donate-and-support/), or Aging Services Inc., 1055 Oak St. (https://www.agingservicesinc.com).
