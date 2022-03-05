Albert C. Craig Jr., 87, of Seward, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 18, 1934, in Armagh, he was the son of Albert C. and Gwendolyn (McCachren) Craig Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and sisters, Janet Freedline and Jean Hewitt.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, the former Freelove Fox; loving children, Robert J. Craig Sr. married to Sherri, Seward; Gregory A. Craig married to Rose, Butler; Bonnie married to Dave Tarr, Blairsville; and Jennifer married to Eric Pickup, Latrobe; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Al was a member of Seward United Methodist Church. He was an U.S. Army veteran. He also served in the Army Reserve and National Guard.
He was a member of Seward Volunteer Fire Company. Albert retired with 28 years of service at Bethlehem Steel Corp. He loved golf, crossword puzzles, cards and riding bikes with his grandkids.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Seward United Methodist Church with the Rev. Scott Hamley officiating. Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
