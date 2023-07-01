Albert C. “Fuzz” Fatula Sr., 94, Robindale Heights, passed away June 29, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village. Born April 7, 1929, in Johnstown, he was the son of John A. and Mary (Figula) Fatula.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers Richard and Jim Fatula.
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary E. “Liz” (Machak) Fatula; children Sue Anne Fatula, Seward, Albert Fatula Jr. and wife Bonnie (Ling), Vintondale, Richard Fatula and wife Kim (Rosenberger), Armagh, and Meribeth Brown and husband Ian, Clyde, grandchildren Sean Mack, Kelly Mack, Amy (Bill) Showalter, Danny (Nina) Fatula, Lisa (Aaron) Hauck, Valerie (M.J.) Regan, Anthony (Christy) Fatula, Kaitlin Fatula, Andrew (Jess) Fatula, Abigail Brown, Nathan Brown, Hannah Brown, Jacob Brown; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Geraldine Christlieb, Kimmel, Ind., and Elaine (Allen) Hiser, Annadale, Va.; and brother Gene (Joan) Fatula, Bryantown, Md.
Fuzz was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, where he served as a Eucharistic minister and belonged to Holy Name Society. He was also of member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11381 and 4th Degree All Saints Assembly 954 in Johnstown, Lions Club International, and Jimmy Stewart Airport Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 993.
As a lifelong aircraft fanatic, he was proud to attend the 2019 EAA convention in Oshkosh, Wis., when he was 90 years old. He was a committee member for Armagh Aging Services, a retired employee of Florence Mining Co., valedictorian of Armagh High School Class of 1948, instrumental in the formation of Robindale Heights after the 1977 flood and served as a corporal in the U.S. Army.
Fuzz was a wood worker who will be remembered as the creator of many “Pappy” projects.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Richard C. Stuart F.H., 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward.
Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Blairsville Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Fuzz’s name may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
