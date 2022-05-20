Albert E. Foster Jr., 74, of Clymer, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home, in Home.
Born May 28, 1947, in Center Township, Indiana County, he was the son of Albert E. Foster Sr. and Freda (Smith) Foster. He was widowed from his wife of 45 years, Charlotte L. (Brocius) Foster, on July 26, 2016.
He was a 1966 graduate of Laura Lamar High School in Homer City and was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He made a career of working in the coal mines and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Albert loved to watch movies and had an extensive collection of old movies at his home. He also enjoyed watching game shows and was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. Most importantly, he is remembered by his family as a loving and caring father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his three children, Rose Mano (Daniel), of Dixonville, Dorothy Sabo, of Colorado, and Albert “Bud” Foster III, of New York. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Amanda Foster, Matthew Mano, Maya Sabo and Liam Foster; and four great-grandchildren, Aveyah Foster, Alivia Lute, Jensen Mano and Aurora Mano. Other survivors include his sister Eleanor Foster, of Ohio, caregiver and special friend Kelly Hudak, and his loyal four-legged companion at home, his dog Baby Girl Chloe.
In addition to his wife and parents, Albert was preceded in death by his sister Betty Garrison.
Friends will be received Saturday from noon until 2 p.m., the time of his funeral service, at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer, 655 Franklin St. Pastor Tom Pugh will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at the Sample Run Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Rd., Indiana, PA 15701, or to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr. Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
