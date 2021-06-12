Albert Lee Hathaway, 74, of Lexington, Ky., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Born in Fleming County, Ky., on Dec. 3, 1946, he was the son of the late Walter Brandy, the step-son of the late Jim Hathaway, and son of the late Mary Edna Young Hathaway.
Albert never met a stranger and was the first person to welcome someone into his home and to lend a helping hand. He loved to travel and see the sights. He worked for 31 years as a custodian at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and attended Beulah Baptist Church in Indiana.
He is survived by cousins William (Elizabeth) Young and Elizabeth Ann Prather, special nephew William (Phoebe) Young Jr., Valerie (Dave) Ward, Toby Harris, Jasmine Prather (Theo) Ogeleka, Jason Young, Bobby (Donna Kay) Ball, Chris Duncan, Olivia Duncan, Demonte Young, Lakeisha Harris, Deyshon (Cheyenne) Ward, Asia Ward and Deleasha Overby; and a host of extended family and friends.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents and a second cousin, Jeff Young.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. Service will be live-streamed online at www.facebook.com/boone.nickell.
Albert will be laid to rest in the Fleming County Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jason Young, Deyshon Ward, Toby Harris, Monty Young, Dave Ward and Theo Ogeleka. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.