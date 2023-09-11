Dr. Albert LeRoy Betts Jr., Ph.D., 68, passed away suddenly Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Greenfield, S.C.
He was born July 14, 1955, in Indiana, to Albert Betts Sr. and Grace (Troup) Betts. He was the oldest of five children.
Albert is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter Kylee Nunez (Alec) and granddaughter McKenna Nunez. Kylee was the light of Albert’s life. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Albert is also survived by four sisters, Catherine (Betts) King, of Bradenton, Fla.; Brenda Homles (Tom), of Indiana; Debra Lentz (Chris), of West Kittanning; and Patricia Loughry (Bruce); and several nieces and nephews including Amanda (King) Steinmiller (Kurt) and her children Scout and Louise, Adam King, Audra King and her children Charlie and Ali, Andrew King (Jen), Amber and Logan Holmes, Shaun Lentz, Shane Lentz (Emma) and his son, Marino, David Hoover (Brianna) and his sons Sidney and Nolan, Daniel Hoover (Shannon) and his son, Wyatt, and Aaron Hoover; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends and his long-time best friend, Jim Morse.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; nephew Noah Hoover; and several uncles, aunts, cousins and grandparents.
Albert graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1973 where he played football and baseball. He then received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Later he received his doctorate at Rowan University, Glassboro, N.J., where he worked for many years.
He was a lifelong learner and loved acquiring new knowledge. He was an avid reader, had a wry sense of humor, loved trivia and loved music, boasting an extensive music collection.
Albert was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast, especially the Steelers. He and Jim often came home to attend Steelers games.
Albert chose to be cremated. A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. No other services will follow. Please feel free to wear Steelers apparel and bring a Terrible Towel, and we welcome anyone who would like to share a memory.
