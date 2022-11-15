Albert Oliver Frassenei, 87, of Saltsburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Saturday, May 25, 1935, in Bell Township, the son of Fortunato and Mary L. DelFavero Frassenei.
Before his retirement, he was a plant manager for Federal Laboratories in Saltsburg. He was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam Era. Albert was involved with Little League and was instrumental in starting the Saltsburg football boosters. He was a family man, who enjoyed woodworking and going to his camp in Potter County. He was a jack of all trades. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He will always be remembered for his continued attendance at almost all of his grandchildren’s activities.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gladys Iona Treece Frassenei; his children, Albert F. Frassenei, of Saltsburg; Robert “Bob” Frassenei and his wife, Jari, of Pocatello, Idaho; and Timothy A. Frassenei and his wife, Sherry, of Saltsburg; eight grandchildren, Katie, Andrew and Samuel Frassenei, Seth Frassenei and his wife, Kayla, Gabriella Frassenei, Derek and Cassie, Ashley Ingham and her husband, Nick, and Tyler Frassenei (Jessica); and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Alexander Frassenei; and a brother, Ronald “Crash” Frassenei.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. today in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, Avonmore. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dan Satler officiating.
Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences, visit www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.