Albert Yevchak, 97, of Commodore, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of John and Mary (Novotney) Yevchak, born on March 21, 1923, in Starford.
Albert was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. He served in the United States Army during WWII in the 7th Armored Division, 38th Armored Infantry Battalion Co. A.
Albert was awarded two Purple Hearts from wounds received during the Battle of the Bulge. He was employed by McCreary Tire Company and was the owner and proprietor of the Starford Inn.
He was an avid trapper and hunter, especially rabbit hunting in his younger days.
Albert enjoyed fixing things, gardening and riding his four-wheeler.
His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for whom he “cared an awful lot.”
He is survived by his three children, Joseph A. and wife Cleo, of Commodore; Robert G. and wife Mary Jane, of Indiana; and Kathleen Yevchak, of Commodore; four grandchildren, Melinda Knapp and husband Joseph, Lecinda Yevchak and husband Matt Burnheimer, Laura Yevchak and Andrea Yevchak-Sillner and husband Dave; and three great-grandchildren, Eva Knapp and Luke and Ben Sillner.
Albert is also survived by his faithful dog, Copper.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Margaret (Gaydos) Yevchak; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Yevchak; and six brothers and sisters, John Kertis, Mary Rusko, Anna Kerniskey, Joseph Yevchak, Julia Kraynak and George Yevchak.
Visitation will be private for the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Starford. The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St. Clymer, is assisting the Yevchak family.
Memorial donations may be made in Albert’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.
