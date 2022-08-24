Alberta Bell Byron, 92, of the Lake Charles subdivision of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Port St. Lucie.
She was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Jefferson County, to Ralph Edward and Hilda Marie Hillwig Bell.
Mrs. Byron was a homemaker and also a former hospice volunteer. A longtime St. Lucie Mets season ticket holder, she loved baseball, playing bingo, cooking, baking and gardening.
She is survived by three daughters, Rita Peterson, of Port St. Lucie; Pamela Druchniak (David), of St. Cloud, Fla.; and Rae Ann Stanavich (Vincent), of Port St. Lucie; one son, Jeffrey Duncan (Toni), of Merritt Island, Fla.; a sister, Shirley LaRiccia, of Solon, Ohio; nine grandchildren: Dennis Peterson II, of Florida; Danette Emeigh, of Florida; Holly Gonos, of Pennsylvania; Shawn Duncan, of Virginia; Douglas Peterson, of Florida; Nicholas Duncan, of Virginia; Nikki Lilly, of Florida; Katie Duncan, of Virginia; and Michael Druchniak, of Pennsylvania; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; two sisters, Doreatha Shelley and Gladys McIntire; four brothers, Richard, George, Robert and Jack Bell; infant daughter Darlene Sue; son-in-law Dennis Peterson; and good friend and former husband Ralph Duncan.
Friends will be received Saturday at the Aycock Funeral Home in Fort Pierce, Fla., and a funeral service will follow. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff of Cleveland Clinic Tradition and Martin South Hospitals, and especially the VITAS Healthcare hospice nurses for their care and support of Mrs. Byron in her final days.
Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare, 11380 SW Village Parkway, Suite 100, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987.
