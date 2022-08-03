Alberta Dolores Zlockie

Alberta Dolores (Karpinski) Zlockie, 90, of Kulpmont, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family.
Born Dec. 16, 1931, Alberta was the youngest of Helen and Clement Karpinski’s three children.
She was born in Kulpmont but lived her earlier years in Passaic, N.J., until her family moved to Sunbury, where her parents owned and operated the Top Hat Cafe. She graduated from Sunbury High School in June 1949.
After pursuing and winning him over, Alberta married her handsome, gentle and kindhearted husband, Charles M. Zlockie Sr., on April 11, 1953. She and her “Charlie” spent 58 loving years together until his death in 2011. They were the parents to nine children, whom they raised in Kulpmont.
Alberta was a member of St. Casimir’s Catholic Church, Kulpmont, until its closure in 1995 and then became a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Kulpmont. Her faith was the foundation to how she and her husband lived their lives and raised their children.
Alberta was first and foremost a domestic engineer for her children. Family meant everything to her. Although considered a stay-at-home mom, she was actively involved and gave of herself tirelessly in planning and participating in events at St. Casimir’s School, St. Casimir’s Church, Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont Cougar Football and Baseball Associations and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School.
She was also an election poll worker and a member of the Altar Rosary Society and West End Fire Association Auxiliary. These activities proved her to be a fierce fundraiser, faithful volunteer and a giver to those in need, the character of a true philanthropist. Whether it was walking neighbor to neighbor selling calendars; making potato cakes at the church picnics; or sharing her homemade pierogies, kielbasa and bread with others, the kindness and generosity of her heart was evident.
Alberta put her family first and supported all her children in their activities. She especially loved and supported Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, from where all her children and several grandchildren attended and graduated. She served on the board of directors, received the Harvey Boughner Booster Award for all her hard work and dedication and worked part time in the school’s cafeteria.
She especially loved attending sporting events in which her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated, and her presence was known by her energetic cheering. When the referees saw her in the bleachers, they knew they were going to get a run for their money and hear her rendition of “Hit ‘Em in the Head With A Big Kielbasa!”
In addition to all her community activities, Alberta carved a little time for herself. She especially loved to shop, and no bargain could hide from her. She shopped those bargains year-round, and on Christmas Eve, it would take an assembly line to put out all the presents “Mrs. Claus” had bought.
She enjoyed taking care of her plants and flowers with her green thumb, baking (best apple pie), crocheting items for her children and grandchildren, attending bingo games and playing pinochle, at which she was unbeatable. Summer trips to the beach were her happy place. Being with family, hunting for shells and sea glass and sitting at the water’s edge with her toes in the sand gave her great joy.
At her day’s end, she would most likely be in her red bathrobe, lying on her favorite couch, partaking in a piece of her hidden chocolates, saying her prayers and giving each who approached her a kiss and a blessing on the forehead before falling asleep.
Alberta will always be remembered as a loving, kindhearted, energetic, dedicated and successful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, Cioci, godmother, neighbor and friend. She cherished her family and lived her life generously, giving unselfishly to others.
Surviving are her children, Teresa Ann (Jim) McCabe, of Kulpmont; Christine (Tom) Borusiewicz, of Indiana; Kathryn Mary (Dennis) Holleran, of Kulpmont; Mary Ellen (John Allen) Chesney, of Hampton, Va.; Nancy (Jonathan) Harvey, of Dalton; Joel (Carleen) Zlockie, of Mount Carmel; Michelle (Raymond) Shimko, of Kulpmont; and Daniel (Jeanine) Zlockie, of Mountain Top; 22 grandchildren, Abigail and Nathaniel Zlockie; Eric (Sadie), Patrick (Deserae) and Molly McCabe; Victoria (Jon) McDowell; Dominique, Nicholas (Kelsey) Borusiewicz and Monica (Matt) Wilden; Tyler (Jackie), Luke and Alex Holleran; Justin (Carissa) and Lydia Chesney; Zane and Livia Zlockie; Jacob Kleman; Emma and Noah Shimko; and Braden, Marley and Kennedy Zlockie; great-grandchildren, Corin McCabe; Caliana Hauck (step); Charlotte, Lochlan and Isla McCabe; Brooks and Rory McDowell; and Easton Wilden; daughter-in-law Eileen Pfeil Zlockie, of Indiana; “and additional adopted family,” Marsha and Jim Karnes, of Kulpmont; Elizabeth (godchild) (Frank) Arcara and children Ava and Asher, of Collegeville; Melissa Karnes, of Kulpmont; and Jennifer (Tony) Rania, of Florida; godchildren, Scotty Karpinski and Karla Zlockie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles (Kaz) Zlockie Sr.; son Charles (Kazu) Zlockie Jr.; and siblings Helen (Sally) Karpinski and Clem (Sonny) Karpinski.
The family would like to thank caregivers Barbara, Leona and Violet for the consistent, loving and tender care they provided to Alberta over the past three years. Also a thank you to Fr. Andrew Stahmer of Holy Angels Catholic Church for his guidance and spiritual care of Alberta and her family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with Father Andrew Stahmer officiating in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont. Burial will follow in St. Casimir’s Cemetery, Marion Heights.
Visitation will be held in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township, PA 17866, or Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, PA 17834.
Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, PA 17834.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.