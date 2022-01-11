Aletha C. (McMillen) Kirkland

Aletha Cordie (McMillen) Kirkland, 88, of Indiana, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Feb. 12, 1933, in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County, she was the daughter of Floyd McMillen and Violet Douglas. She was the wife of Dale E. Kirkland, whom she married Aug. 8, 1951.
She had a strong Christian faith and always prayed for her family and friends. She enjoyed embroidery work, doing word find and jigsaw puzzles and reading. She was a letter-writer and corresponded with the same friend since 1947. She always took the time to include personal notes to family and friends in greeting cards. Aletha loved all animals and deeply loved her family.
She is survived by her children, Karen Mack (Gary) and Lonny Kirkland (Deana), both of Indiana. Two grandchildren also survive her; they are Nathaniel Mack (Jenna) and Joshua Mack, both of Indiana. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Aletha was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Lloyd and Marian Kirkland; Richard and Arla Kirkland; and, Darwin and Marie Kirkland.
Visitation will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. A second visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of her funeral service, at New Life Community Church, located at the Indiana Mall. Pastor David Henderson and Pastor Kathy Mihoerek will officiate. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to New Life Community Church or to Four Footed Friends.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.