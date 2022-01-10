Aletha Cordie (McMillen) Kirkland, 88, of Indiana, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the wife of Dale E. Kirkland.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. A second visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., the time of her funeral service, at New Life Community Church, Indiana Mall, with Pastors David Henderson and Kathy Mihoerek officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.
Memorial donations may be made to New Life Community Church or Four Footed Friends.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.