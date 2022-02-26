Aletta A. Strasiser, 91, of Stoystown, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. Born Sept. 12, 1930, in Wilbur, she was the daughter of Roland and Velma (Larson) Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank R.; sisters, Fern Flick, Janet King and Sandy Spangler; and brothers, Harold, Larry and Blair Dixon.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl married to David Flegle, Indiana; granddaughter, Hope married to David Fluharty, Rivesville, W.Va.; and numerous dear nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Shade-Central City High School and a member of Kantner United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking, her 500 Card Club and spending time with her family.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Deaner Funeral Home, Stoystown, where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday with the Rev. Rich Pearson officiating. Interment will take place at Somerset Co. Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be given to Kantner U.M.C., 626 Forbes Rd., Stoystown, PA 15563.