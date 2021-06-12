Alex Edwards, of Kittanning, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was 77 years old.
He is met with open arms by his two children, Barry and Roxanne Edwards, as well as his parents, Lewis and Fern Edwards.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary Edwards; son Ron (Jackie) Edwards; as well as four grandchildren, Courtney Claypoole, Austin Edwards, Cassidy Huth and Ashlee Edwards.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brady officiating. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.