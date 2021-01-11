Alex “Cotton” Johnston, 96, of Homer City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on May 21, 1924, in Derry, the son of Alex Johnston Sr. and Emma (Long) Johnston.
Alex graduated from Homer City High School in 1942, and was drafted into military service during World War II. He served his country as a radio signal operator with the U.S. Army, stationed in Europe.
Following his honorable discharge from military service in 1945, Alex met and married Marcella (Mal) J. Dallara in 1946, and began a career driving trucks, hauling coal, along with his father. Together Cotton and Mal had two sons, Terry, married to Georgette (Voytek) Johnston, and David, married to Karen (Lambert) Johnston.
In 1966, Cotton and Mal built a Dairy Queen store in Northern Cambria, and owned and operated it until 1988, at which time they sold it and retired. Cotton enjoyed socializing with his many friends and going to his “camp” in Sinnemahoning, Cameron County, where he spent many happy weekends. He especially enjoyed taking thousands of Easter eggs from the Homer City United Methodist Church and distributing them to hundreds of customers in Cameron and Potter counties. Cotton was a lifelong member of the Homer City American Legion, the Blairsville VFW, and he belonged to Redbarn Sportsmen’s Club, and Sinnemahoning and May Hollow Sportsmen’s Clubs in Cameron County. He was an avid pool player and loved to shoot pool everywhere he went. These trips to “camp” are all documented in the log books that he wrote in during every trip.
Cotton is survived by his wife, Marcella, of Homer City, and his two sons, Terry and wife Georgette, of Penn Run, and David and wife Karen, of Gaithersburg, Md. He is also survived by grandchildren Brian Johnston and wife Julie Sando, of Hemet, Calif.; Brett Johnston and partner Rachael Piccione, of Martinsburg; Kimberly Johnston, of Baltimore; Katherine Johnston and partner Danny Wyman, of Gaithersburg, Md.; Shawn Johnston and wife Samantha (Karis), of Monrovia, Md.; and Emma Johnston, of Gaithersburg. Also surviving him are great-grandchildren Olivia Johnston and Natalie Robinson, of Baltimore; and Madeline Johnston, of Monrovia; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, James, and an adopted brother, Dale Johnston, of Derry.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private graveside ceremony will take place at the convenience of the family with interment at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowserfh.com.