Alex Michael Novak, 45, of Ernest, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Walter A. and Mary (Chronoski) Novak, he was born March 26, 1975, in Indiana.
Alex was a graduate of Homer-Center High School. He was an employee of Al Patti’s Restaurant and a member of the American Legion, Post 141, Indiana.
Alex will be remembered as a devoted father who loved his son.
Surviving are his son, Andrew Novak and Andrew’s mother, Amy (Williams) Richert, both of Sewickley; mother, Mary Novak, and sister, Suzanne Novak, both of Ernest; a brother, Paul Novak, Indiana; numerous aunts and uncles; and many beloved friends.
Preceding Alex in death was his father, Walter A. Novak.
Friends will be received on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. Per family request, do not send flowers.
As per COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing are required.