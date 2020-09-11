Alex Petro, 83, of Dixonville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park.
Friends will be received Friday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
His funeral service will be private for his immediate family. The Rev. Robert White will officiate. Burial will be held at Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma.
A complete obituary will appear on the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home website and in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.
