Alex Petro, 83, of Dixonville, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Arista Care at Hillsdale Park.
Born in Dixonville on Feb. 9, 1937, he was a son of Alex Petro Sr. and Mary (Senchism) Petro. He was also the husband of Gertrude Yvonne (Geisel) Kline Petro, of Dixonville.
He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. For many years he was employed by Gorrell Seasonal Industries in Indiana, where he fabricated windows.
Alex liked working in his yard, watching football on television, following the news and thoroughly reading the newspaper. He was also a bargain hunter extraordinaire and enjoyed going shopping every Saturday at his favorite stores.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Petro, and stepdaughter Donna (Robert) Bednarik, both of Maryland. He was affectionately known as Pap or Poppy by his surviving grandchildren: Wendell Petro, Brandy (Jerry) Cordero-Irizarry, Erik (Kathy) Wyland, Amanda (Carlton) Myatt, Stacey (Derek) Rosado and Taylor Kline. Alex is survived by his nine great-grandchildren. He is also remembered by his siblings: Frank Petro and Mary Petro, both of Clymer.
In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Petro; stepsons, Michael, David and Ralph Kline; stepgrandson, Michael Kline; and siblings: Josephine, Irene, George, Wasko, John and Michael Petro.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. His funeral service will be private for his immediate family. The Rev. Robert White will officiate. Burial will be held at Ruffner Cemetery, Tanoma.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.