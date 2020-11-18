Alexander Zona Jr., 97, of Blairsville, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in the Communities at Indian Haven.
He was the son of Alexander Zona Sr. and Emma (Balough) Zona; he was born in Clarksburg on April 4, 1923.
He was a member of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Blairsville Grange.
Alexander lived his entire life at the family farm and was a self-educated man.
He is survived by his brother, John Zona (Myrna), of Blairsville; sisters, Amelia Henigin, of Virginia; Cecelia Henigin, of Blairsville; and Betty Gillespie, of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Joseph Zona; and sisters, Emma Kodobocz, Mary Linko and Louise Csanyi.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to the re-implemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival.
Masks and face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
